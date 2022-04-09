Home page politics

The 2022 French elections start on Sunday: the gap between President Macron and challenger Le Pen has recently narrowed. News ticker.

Paris – There is already political radio silence in France. One day before the first round of the presidential election on Sunday (April 10), campaign appearances, interviews and surveys were prohibited. According to the latest polls, incumbent Emmanuel Macron* and right-wing populist Marine Le Pen* are ahead. Pollsters expect the result to be significantly tighter than in the previous election, in which the two also made it to the runoff. It is scheduled to take place on April 24 this year.

Presidential election in France on Sunday: Unusual election campaign ended

The eight male and four male candidates had an unusual election campaign, which was initially overshadowed by the corona pandemic and then by the Ukraine war. Macron, who also attracted attention with pithy sayings during his tenure *, announced his candidacy very late and only completed one major campaign appearance *. He also declined to face the other candidates in a debate.

Le Pen had shown itself to be more moderate compared to 2017, although she takes the same positions in her program. The right-wing populist had unexpected competition from the right-wing extremist publicist Eric Zemmour, who deducted her votes. These could fall back to her in the runoff. Le Pen was confident of victory in the election campaign.

The two candidates from the former right and left mainstream parties, Valérie Pécresse and Anne Hidalgo, could each get the worst result in the party’s history. According to opinion pollsters, the proportion of voters who remained undecided up to the last minute is unusually high.

France election 2022: Political radio silence until Sunday, 8 p.m

Eight polling institutes have pledged not to conduct any post-election polls on Sunday. Political radio silence is mandatory until the last polling station closes at 8 p.m. The polling stations open at 8 a.m. on Sunday and close at 7 p.m. in large parts of the country – but in several large cities you can vote until 8 p.m. Because of the time difference, the elections in some overseas territories began on Saturday.

About 48.7 million voters are registered. However, low turnout is feared. Polls recently assumed that up to 30 percent could stay away from the election.

France election 2022: Germany is also looking forward to the neighboring country

The French President has wide-ranging powers and serves for five years. He is more powerful than the prime minister appointed by him and has a significant influence on the fate of the country. So there are some differences in the France election to elections in Germany. But the outcome of the election is also of considerable interest for Berlin and Europe: The liberal Macron is seen as a much simpler and more reliable partner than Le Pen or Mélenchon, with whom close cooperation is difficult to imagine because of their sometimes radical positions. You can read more about the results and projections here*. (AFP / dpa / cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA