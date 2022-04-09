Goleada of the Parisians: Messi’s performance was also exhilarating, three assists. The tenth title is getting closer and closer

Neymar hat-trick, Mbappé hat-trick, and Messi’s trio of assists. The PSG now out of the Champions League has found at least its stars in the league. Maybe a little late, but that’s okay at least for the assault on the tenth title in Ligue1. Victim of the day Clermont, deluded by a goal from Dossou, overwhelmed by the stars of the Emir of Qatar (1-6).

Ideas – In any case, PSG takes the game with the right attitude, at least until the 42nd minute of the first half when Clermont gets back on track with the only real action that makes sense. And taking advantage of a sudden drop in guest concentration. It is Berthomier who filters to the left of the Khaoui area who shoots in and finds Bossou, forgotten by the Parisian defenders. A stain at first largely dominated by PSG with 67% possession and above all many ideas on the attack front. Where Mbappé every time he touches the ball he accelerates the heart rate of the home rear. See also Farewell “Pero” Skansi: champion with Yugoslavia, Croatia and Treviso

Replication – However, it is Neymar who breaks the deadlock, on Messi’s filter. The Brazilian receives, checks and puts in (6 ‘). All easy and beautiful, like on Mbappé’s double. But it is still Messi who gives the show receiving from the left from Neymar, checking his chest for a quick touch to unmark the Frenchman (19 ‘). To orchestrate the action, Verratti, always precious in the recovery and management of the rhythms. At the goal of the hope of Clermont, PSG replies by unleashing in the second half, after a couple of shivers for Donnarumma, forced out on Bayo (44 ‘pt) and to close in the corner on Berthomier (17’ st).

Show – The incipit of the Parisian show is given by Mbappé, obtaining a generous penalty that Neymar transforms (26 ‘) by silencing the usual whistles. Then it is the Frenchman who takes the stage on services from Neymar (28 ‘) and Messi (34’), and offering the Brazilian 6-1 on the break (38 ‘): “There is an understanding between the three of us – admitted Mbappé at the end of the race – it’s a pity you are only blooming now, but that’s the way life is. We look forward and we want the tenth title. ” Playing like this is just a formality. See also Lamb and Larson drag Pesaro. Fiery final in Brindisi: the highlights - Video Gazzetta.it

April 9, 2022 (change April 10, 2022 | 00:01)

