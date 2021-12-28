The National Police have found the bodies of two men inside the La Espuela fry, in the Madrid town of Parla, after a neighbor alerted the emergency services that when passing through the door of the establishment he had perceived a strong smell of gunpowder and had seen two bodies on the ground. Despite the fact that the first police hypotheses pointed to an explosion inside the bar, which was closed to the public, the National Police ruled out for the moment that an explosion in the kitchen was the cause of the death of the two people.

The police approached the premises after, at around three o’clock this afternoon, a worker from a nearby bar called the emergency services, since when passing through the door of this establishment he perceived an intense smell of gunpowder. As he approached the door of the premises, located at number 21 on Guadalajara Street, he saw two people lying on the ground inside, with numerous scattered glass and traces of blood. In addition, the kitchen was destroyed and one of the corpses had moved several meters.

At around four o’clock in the afternoon, several National Police patrols arrived at the establishment and confirmed that two people were dead inside. The Scientific Police and the Judicial Police of Parla have gone to the fry to collect evidence, although the first investigations indicate that the victims had been dead for several hours.

The first indications suggest that there may have been an explosion inside the kitchen, but the trigger is unknown. At the moment no hypothesis is ruled out, but investigators have found traces of blood inside the premises. The victims have already been identified and are two men of Spanish nationality who had been dead for several hours, so it is not ruled out that the death occurred the night before. One of the bodies was behind the bar and the other in front of the counter several meters away, lying on the floor of the premises.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.