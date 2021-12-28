Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Anatoly Yakunin from the post of deputy head of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN). This became known on Tuesday, December 28.

“To release the lieutenant general of the internal service Anatoly Ivanovich Yakunin from the post of deputy director of the Federal Penitentiary Service,” reads the decree of the head of state, published on the official internet portal legal information.

The reason for the dismissal is not indicated in the document, the decree itself comes into force from the date of its signing.

Anatoly Yakunin was born on February 11, 1964 in the Oryol Region, graduated from the Higher Law School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Russian Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation.

Since November 2019, he worked as an assistant to the director of the Federal Penitentiary Service. On August 3, 2020, he was appointed to the post of deputy director of the department.

On November 10, 18 employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Saratov Region were dismissed after the appearance of information about torture in relation to prisoners. According to the Acting Head of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Saratov Region, Anton Efarkin, five criminal cases have been initiated, 11 people have been brought to disciplinary responsibility.

On December 20, a bill to toughen the punishment for torture was submitted to the State Duma. It was clarified that the document introduces the concept of “intimidation”, and also proposes to increase the term of imprisonment for torture to 12 years. Coercion to testify will also amount to torture.

On December 23, during a large press conference, Putin answered a question about torture in colonies. According to him, this is a problem not only for Russia, but also for other countries. When investigating torture in the FSIN system, it is necessary to use the capabilities of human rights organizations, the Russian leader noted.