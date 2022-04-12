Police Police stopped a bear who had escaped from the zoo after attacking an employee

Thursday, April 14, 2022
Police stopped a bear who had escaped from the zoo after attacking an employee

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2022
in World Europe
Police found the bear dangerous to humans and stopped it.

From Kuusamo two bears escaped from the zoo on Tuesday afternoon, one of which was stopped by police. The bear had fled and attacked a zoo worker, police said in the bulletin.

When the police arrived, the bear was still out in the yard of the bear garden. Police stopped the bear on Tuesday after 3 p.m.

Bear had gotten out of his cage in a hitherto unknown way and attacked a zoo worker. The employee, with the help of his co-worker, got to the shelter in the building, but had time to receive injuries that required hospital treatment.

Inspections of the cages revealed that another bear had also escaped. Police found the bear on the ice of a nearby lake with the help of an airplane. At the end of the operation, a zoo worker was allowed to return the bear back to the orchard by attracting honey.

