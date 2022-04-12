An important project developed by the researchers of theUniversity of Queensland (UQ) saw in a wireless neurotransmitter the possibility of treating various neurological disorders such as Parkinson’sthe chronic depression and other psychiatric conditions directly from home.

The developments of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Scientific Reports.

Wireless neurotransmitter: here’s how it works

The professor Peter Silburn AM of Queensland Brain Institute (QBI) stated that his team, along with Neurosciences Queensland and Abbott Neuromodulationhas developed a remote assistance platform that allows patients to access treatment from anywhere in the world thanks to a wireless neurotransmitter.

“By creating the world’s first fully wireless integrated remote assistance platform, we have eliminated the need for patients to see their doctor in person to adjust their device. “said Professor Silburn.

But how does a wireless neurotransmitter work? Electrodes are surgically inserted into the brain and stimulation is provided by a pacemaker which alters brain function, providing therapeutic relief and improving quality of life. This digital platform allows doctors to remotely monitor patients, as well as adjust the device to treat and relieve symptoms in real time. See also Returnal on PS5, new gameplay video for the Ascension update

“We have shown that it is possible to minimize disruption to the lifestyle of patients and healthcare professionals by increasing accessibility to the service, saving time and money“, Professor Silburn said:”There is no cure for many of these conditions which often require lifelong care and care, so the device would be a game changer for these patients. “

The scientist said the system also fostered increasingly personalized treatment and data-driven clinical decisions could improve patient care: “During the study, we established the safety, security, usability and effectiveness of the platform and optimized its features using patient feedback in a biodesign process“Said Professor Silburn.

“In the first few weeks of a limited release to market, we conducted 858 remote support sessions and maintained a solid success rate as well high”.

As the team began work on this digital health solution before COVID-19, the pandemic has increased the need for remote support platforms, particularly for the elderly and those living in remote areas with greater travel difficulties: “Through the pandemic, patients have become more familiar with telemedicine and much more willing to adapt to platforms that connect them remotely to their healthcare teams “Silburn explained. See also Mayor of Ahome "pulls the ears" of Japama employees

The researchers are confident that the technology could be adapted to many other conditions in the future: “As we discover more about biomarkers in brain-related disorders, we will refine neuromodulation systems to improve the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders such as depression the obsessive compulsive disorder, anorexia and the Tourette’s syndromejust to name a few”, Professor Silburn said.

The digital healthcare platform for remote neuromodulation systems has regulatory approval and launched in Australia in October 2021. It has also been adopted in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration Service and the European CE mark.

Investing in the research of devices that improve the quality of life of people affected by severe mental suffering is a step forward not only for science and technology and, in the case of the wireless neurotransmitter, for biotechnology but also towards a process of civilization 2.0 who must no longer see a stigma in psychiatric patients, but of human beings who are entitled to health like any inhabitant of planet earth and not as series B patients.