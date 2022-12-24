BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Federal Police bomb squad was sent to a runway near Brasilia airport on Saturday after the discovery of an alleged explosive device, a Reuters witness at the scene said.

The future Minister of Justice of the elected government, Flávio Dino, said in a post on Twitter that the transition team is monitoring the incident.

“We are following the investigations about an alleged explosive device found in Brasília this Saturday morning. We will have official information soon”, said Dino.

According to the future minister, in the device found by the police “there is quarry emulsion”. Miners use explosives in their quarry excavations.

“Expert examinations of the artifact, as well as investigations, are being carried out by the Civil Police of the Federal District. Transition team accompanying”, he added.

(Reporting by Adriano Machado)