The United States reached the milestone of 100 million cases of covid-19 on Wednesday (Dec.21, 2022). This Saturday (Dec. 24), the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) accounts for over 216,983 cases of the disease.

The country is the 1st to reach this number of infections and leads in absolute number of deaths from the disease, according to the North American university. Johns Hopkins and with the organization Our World in Data🇧🇷 respectively.

The US states with the highest per capita (per 100,000 people) number of cases are Alaska (40,861), Rhode Island (40,450), Kentucky (36,791), North Dakota (36,120) and Tennessee (35,114).

Meanwhile, Maryland (21,228), Oregon (22,179), Maine (22,438), Vermont (23,013) and Washington State (24,586) had the lowest per capita cases.

The most populous states with the highest per capita number of cases were Florida (34,269 cases), New York (32,338), Illinois (30,723), California (29,648), Texas (28,293) and Pennsylvania (26,132).