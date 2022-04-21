The world of Formula 1 has been surprised in recent days by the umpteenth entrepreneurial initiative carried out by its most famous and titled exponent: Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion, already very active in many fields, from fashion, to music, to catering, also passing through several important social inclusion projects, has now put the world of football in his sights. The Mercedes standard bearer, in fact, together with his friend and former number one in the world of women’s tennis Serena Williamsis willing to join a consortium that he wants take over the ownership of Chelsea FC. Sir Hamilton would have decided to enter with a capital of 10 million euros. The aim is to promote diversity, equity and inclusion through the visibility that a club like the one in London can offer.

However, many have pointed out a peculiarity: Hamilton had previously declared himself a Arsenal fan, another prestigious club in the British capital and historic rival of the Blues. The contradiction did not go unnoticed by Hamilton’s great rival last season: Max Verstappen. The reigning world champion is no stranger to footballing passion as he is an avid PSV Eindhoven fan. During an interview with the news agency PA the Red Bull driver himself did not hold back from making a joke about his opponent’s ‘managerial’ investment.

“I am a PSV fan and would never buy Ajax – stressed Verstappen – and if I were to buy a football club, I would like to be the absolute owner. I would like to make the decisions myself, not just own a small percentage. He wasn’t an Arsenal fan [Hamilton]? And if you’re an Arsenal fan going to buy Chelsea, that’s pretty cool. But everyone does what he wants with his money, so let’s see what comes out of it“Concluded the Hasselt native.