The Pokémon Company International announced a new expansion for the Pokémon TCG (also known as JCC) that goes by the name supreme zenith, which will be released worldwide on January 20, 2023.

Pokémon TCG Supreme Zenith will show us a good number of new illustrations with unique styles and designsand will highlight cards with alternate creations, including the first V-ASTRO represented with a special artwork.

The new expansion comes with the Galar Gallery subset, made up of 70 cards that highlight a series of normal creatures, V, VMAX, V-ASTRO and also supporters with special illustrations that enhance the uniqueness of each of the characters created by Game Freak. Fans will be able to discover Mewtwo V-ASTRO, Darkrai V-ASTRO, and Hisui V-ASTRO’s Zoroark in the Galar Gallery.

Source: The Pokemon Company

In addition, the illustrations of some of the Galar Gallery cards offer a quirk that will allow Trainers to collect and connect nine of them to form a much larger image, a rare detail in the TCG.

We present some of the cards that you can find in the new expansion.

17 PKMN V

5 PKMNVMAX

8 PKMN V-ASTRO, including Zacian V-ASTRO and Zamazenta V-ASTRO

3 Radiant PKMN representing Shiny Charizard, Shiny Charjabug, and Shiny Eternatus

What are the packages that the Pokémon TCG Supreme Zenith expansion will have?

Very well, now you have more or less a good idea of ​​what awaits you in this new expansion for Pokemon TCG. What packs can you find these cards in?

Elite Trainer Box (Available January 20, 2023): Includes 10 booster packs, a Lucario V-ASTRO art card, and accessories.

Regieleki V or Regidrago V Collection (Available January 20, 2023): Includes four booster packs, one Regieleki V or Regidrago V promo card and one oversized card, and one foil promo card.

Pikachu VMAX Special Collection (Available February 17, 2023): Includes five booster packs, one Pikachu VMAX embossed promo card, one Pikachu VMAX oversize card, and one Pikachu V foil promo card.

mini cans Supreme Zenith (Available February 17, 2023): Includes two booster packs and a decal sheet.

cans Supreme Zenith (available March 17, 2023). Five packs of this expansion and a promo card with an expanded illustration of Articuno de Galar, Zapdos de Galar or Moltres de Galar.

Rillaboom, Cinderace, or Inteleon Pin Collection (Available April 14, 2023): Includes three booster packs; a Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon promo card, and its corresponding pin.

Premium package with Morpeko V-UNION mat (available April 14, 2023). Includes five booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, Professor Pimpernel card, playmat, and one oversized card.

Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta Figure Premium Collection (Available May 5, 2023): Includes 11 booster packs; an embossed promo card of Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V; its corresponding figure and pin (both variocolor), and a set of card sleeves.

What do you think of this new expansion?