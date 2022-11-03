An important ingredient of urban plans, also in Rotterdam, are artist impressions: the marketing tool for architects and developers. Designs – of buildings or outdoor space – are invariably provided with lush greenery and a sun that always shines. That is not without reason: artist impressions play an important role in social support and the financing of a design.

It is therefore logical that it never rains on artist impressions. Only the manipulation continues. The most striking trend is greenwashing, says Han Michel, former chairman of the Rotterdam aesthetics committee, which advises on the integration of building plans into the environment. “You imagine yourself in artist impressions in the jungle. I often say: guys, remove some of that greenery, so that we can at least get a good idea of ​​how that facade works.”

Also, the green is not always realistic. “It’s fine to make a green building, but that all requires facilities. Keeping those plants going at great heights is not that easy.”

The Rotterdam architecture critic Mark Minkjan has his reservations about the green trend anyway. “It is very expensive to make buildings green and requires a lot of maintenance. Is that the solution for a sustainable city, or biodiversity?”

He also comments on the perspective of artist impressions. “You often look from the sky. While hardly anyone has that view, unless you live at the top of a residential tower. How much of that greenery do you see at street level?”

The Green Cape is an example of a residential project in which you do not notice much of the lush greenery at ground level.



More diverse range of people

A large building in a vista also fits a lot better into its surroundings than up close. “It is actually the perspective of an architect who looks at his model. As if it is a design object”, says Minkjan. “While it is important for the city how it is on the ground, something can arise there.”

According to him, this also touches on the question for whom a building is intended. “If you see such a rendering that is much too beautiful with people that are too beautiful, too white, then it often concerns expensive real estate projects. You never see a homeless person with a shopping cart with his household effects.”

The much-used Enscape program, with which artist impressions are made, nowadays has a much more diverse range of people. The current chairman of the aesthetics committee, Esther Agricola, pays attention to the extras in artist impressions. “Which people do you imagine? Is that a happy clappy family or are they the residents you really expect in that neighborhood. The average Dutch person is not representative of the approximately 170 nationalities in Rotterdam. Who are you building for?”

The atmosphere is often more important on artist impressions than the facts, Michel emphasizes. “Brick, for example, is often very dark in practice, while in the pictures it gives a light, cheerful atmosphere. You always see happy people, nice terraces.” For example, the new Little C district (Cool harbour) was presented with a marina in front of the door, where inland vessels are actually docked there.



Architect Wim Quist, the magician of the cube



According to Michel, you can make artist impressions as beautiful as you want. “That’s why you have to know when you’re being tricked. The aesthetics committee includes professionals who have all the drawings and details, so they know that.” It is important, for example, whether the incidence of light is too optimistic, which according to Michel often happens.

At the Markthal, for example, by the architectural firm MVRDV, the inside of the building was brightly lit during the day on artist impressions and the ceiling visible. In reality, you can’t see inside during the day. Minkjan: “Glass facades always seem transparent, but in reality they work like a mirror.”

Agricola cares less whether the pictures are truthful. “It is best to imagine what your vision and dream is. That may be utopian in my opinion, provided it is not detached from the reality or context in a place. So you have to find a balance in that.” By context she means: the location where the building takes place. What is and is happening around a place?

In some cases, a building turns out differently in practice, such as OMA’s strongly criticized Forum Rotterdam: a redevelopment project on Coolsingel that includes the renovation of the former ABN Amro building. On the artist’s impressions, the building initially had glass facades and balconies, which became white in practice. Critic called it in it AD an Ikea Koolhaas. Michel: “All in all, that has not turned out to be a cheerful building.” There is therefore no photo of the building on the OMA website, nor are the artist impressions of the current design.

Forum Rotterdam in the center, critics called it an Ikea Koolhaas.



Salmon harbor tower

In practice, artist impressions are also sometimes used to deviate from the design, such as the architect of the Zalmhaventoren, who suddenly wanted a top made of stainless steel. The Welfare Committee put a stop to that. Michel: „The architect thought it would shine better. Ultimately, you may wonder what the actual contribution of such a high tower to the quality of life in the city is. It is more in the plinth.”

Artist impressions are often misleading in the case of the plinth, says project developer Vincent Taapken. “The picture always shows small nice shops and bars and in reality there are Albert Heijns and Decathlons. The policy is sweet and the ambitions beautiful, but the reality is unruly.”

According to Minkjan, the compelling artist impressions stand in the way of the debate about urban development. “It is pure marketing for the municipality and newspapers. They are sensitive to the wow effect. When announcements of new buildings in the (professional) media are made, hardly any critical questions are asked by journalists. In this way, the important discussions are smashed flat. What kind of city do we actually want?”

He would much rather see solutions for a social, sustainable city than spectacular buildings. “That’s why it’s important that we see through those beautiful pictures and have a public debate.”

A solution may lie in old methods. Agricola: “Some make an old-fashioned pen drawing, that can work very well.” Minkjan: “In that way it is more of a suggestion, rather than a hermetic image.”