The Pokémon Company announced the Raid Teracristal and the massive appearances of August 2024 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. From 9th to 22nd August it will be possible to meet Gimmighoul Chest Form in the Raids from 1★ to 5★and there will be a small chance that the little monster will appear in its Shiny form.

In the same period of time, it will be easier to encounter three Pokémon scattered throughout the game world. These are Wattrelwhich will appear in the Paldea region, of Rioluwhich we can find in the lands of Nordivia, and of Comfeywhich will instead appear in the various areas of the Bioterrarium of the Mirtillo Institute.

NEW TERACRISTAL RAIDS AND MASSIVE APPEARANCES IN POKÉMON SCARLET AND POKÉMON PURPLE AS THE 2024 POKÉMON WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS APPROACH! It’s time to celebrate the Pokémon featured in the 2024 Pokémon World Championships image with special Tetra Crystal Raid Battles and unique massive appearances! From Friday, August 9, 2024, at 00:00 (UTC) to Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 23:59 (UTC), Gimmighoul Chest Form will be available in Teracristal Raids from level 1★ to 5★, while Riolu, Comfey And Wattrel will appear in massive appearances in various locations. Teracristal Raid Event and Massive Appearances During this event, some Gimmighoul Chest Form will appear in 1★ to 5★ Teracristal Raids. You can find a variety of different types of them. If you face one in a 5★ Teracristal Raid, you have a small chance that it will be a Gimmighoul Form Chromatic Chestwhich cannot normally be found in the game. You can also expect massive appearances from Wattrel to PaldeaOf Riolu to Nordic and of Comfey In the Bioterarium of the Blueberry Institute. In these special massive appearances, you will be more likely to encounter Shiny Pokémon. Also, the Pokémon you encounter will be more likely to have the Enthusiasm Emblem, so don’t miss out! For more details on how to participate in Teracristal Raids, massive appearances, and more, visit the official site. Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet.

Source: The Pokémon Company