Murders in the Caribbean: previews, plot, cast and streaming

Tonight, Tuesday 6 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4, Delitti ai Caraibi will be broadcast, the female detective story set in the French Antilles, broadcast every Tuesday. But let’s see the previews in detail together.

Plot

After a breakdown, Gaëlle returns to duty and Melissa is still not sure whether to be happy about it… As soon as Crivelli returns to the field, in fact, he shoots his colleague, who fortunately is wearing a bulletproof vest, during a hostage situation. The two barely have time to find their balance, that the arrival of Frank – the eternal teenager, the husband looking for a reconciliation with Melissa and/or the lover who intends to return to Gaëlle’s arms – puts everything in a different perspective. For our heroines, more trials and troubles loom…

Caribbean Murders: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Murder in the Caribbean, but what is the full cast of the TV series? Below is the list of the main actors with their respective roles:

Sonia Rolland: Mélissa Sainte-Rose

Béatrice de la Boulaye: Gaëlle Crivelli

Julien Béramis: Aurélien Charlery

Valentin Papoudof: Philippe “Phil” Dorian

Stéphan Wojtowicz: Alain Etcheverry

Benjamin Douba-Paris: Lucas

Antoinette Giret: Chloe

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Murders in the Caribbean live on TV and live streaming? The series, as mentioned, airs on Tuesday evenings at 9:20 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.