The regional spokesperson for Podemos and candidate for the presidency of the Autonomous Community, María Marín, has demanded that the Ministry of Housing and the Autonomous Community “negotiate now” the transfer of the 3,500 Sareb homes to the public park, according to sources from the purple formation in a statement.

And it is that, he adds, the implementation of the new Housing Law, “promoted by Podemos and the result of intense negotiations within the Government of Spain given the reluctance of the PSOE to establish effective measures against real estate speculation, will depend on a large part of the autonomous communities for its application, having transferred the powers”.

“Also the social use of the Sareb homes that Podemos had been demanding for a long time and that Pedro Sánchez finally announced this week,” according to Marín, who demanded that the regional government and the Ministry of Housing “reach an agreement for the transfer of more than 3,500 Sareb homes to the public park”, instead of “limiting itself to the scarce 2,000 announced”.

The Podemos candidate for the presidency of the Region of Murcia has stressed that the regional government and the Socialist Party “should stop putting obstacles to the transfer of these homes”, since “it is an issue that especially affects young people in the Region”. In addition, she criticized “the empty promises of the Socialist Party, which is only interested in housing a few months before the elections and has not yet specified how this measure is going to be applied.”

More than a year of demands



As María Marín recalled, Podemos “has been demanding the transfer of Sareb homes to the public park for more than a year.” In this sense, he gave as an example the case of the Valencian Community, where the Minister of Housing, Héctor Illueca, “has already obtained 500 homes for social rent.”

The Podemos candidate also highlighted that, in May 2022, they demanded in the Region of Murcia that they negotiate with Sareb “to prevent the eviction of 30 families in La Alberca” given the intentions of the so-called “bad bank” to “speculate and resell their homes. “Then they told us that this was impossible, that it could not be done, but time has proved us right once again,” Marín settled.