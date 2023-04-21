Friday, April 21, 2023, 01:18



There is nothing in ‘Mundos inmóviles collapsing’, the latest recording by Nacho Vegas, that we have not heard before in his already extensive artistic career, something that, far from being a drag, becomes a joy through sensitivity and talent. and moving homecoming.

A home, sweet home full of brilliant melodies, delicate interpretations, elegant arrangements measured to the millimeter of the heart and, above all, some house-mark lyrics that underline the genius of the Asturian singer-songwriter as one of the most indisputable on our scene. musical.

In this way, Vegas adds a new piece of extremely high value to a catalog in which prodigies are piled up. A radiant present for the creator of masterpieces such as ‘El manifesto desastre’, ‘Violética’, ‘La zona sucia’, a personal weakness, or ‘Difficult-to-stop music boxes’, one of the best double discs of the history of Spanish music. In short, a pleasure to receive a new visit from Vegas.