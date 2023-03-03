Friday, March 3, 2023, 12:41 p.m.





With four days to go until the Congress votes to take into consideration the ‘only yes is yes’ law, the positions between Podemos and PSOE remain bitter. The purples have confirmed this Friday that they will vote against the proposal of the Socialists if they do not reach an agreement ‘in extremis’. «The law that is proposed returns to the Penal Code of the Pack and hopefully, as I say, we do not reach that moment, to that unedifying spectacle, we are working so that this does not happen, but we are not going to vote with the PP to return to the Code Prison of the Pack. We will vote against that if there is no agreement, “his parliamentary spokesman, Pablo Echenique, pointed out in the corridors of the lower house.

At the same time, the appearance of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, took place on his official visit to Finland. From there he has valued “feminist values” shared by the two wings of the Executive, and has downplayed the vote on Tuesday, on the eve of Women’s Day. «What we are talking about here is taking it into consideration, there is a majority feeling among the parliamentary groups that we have to technically correct a good law that unfortunately is having undesired effects. But the commitment to feminism of the entire Government is certified in this legislature: LGTBI law, interruption of pregnancy, the very law of the only yes is yes … », he has settled.