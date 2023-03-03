Hakimi, against the ropes: Prosecutor’s decision for rape complaint

The Moroccan defender of Paris Saint-Germain Achraf Hakimi He was indicted on Thursday for rape, the Nanterre prosecutor’s office said on Friday when contacted by AFP.

The 24-year-old PSG player appeared on Thursday before the investigators of the Territorial Security of Hautes-de-Seine, later he was indicted by an investigating judge and placed under judicial control.

rape accusation

A woman, also 24, accuses him of raping her last Saturday at her home in Boulogne-Billancourt, on the western outskirts of Paris.

His judicial control prevents him from contacting the young woman, the prosecution specifies. Instead he is authorized to leave French territory.

Achraf Hakimi, together with Messi.

The preliminary investigation, opened on Monday by the Nanterre prosecutor’s office, is now in the hands of an investigating judge.

When contacted by AFP, the player’s lawyer Fanny Colin was not available. On Tuesday, she assured the newspaper Le Parisien that the accusations were “false” and that Hakimi “serene” was making himself “at the disposal of justice.”

On Friday the player was present at PSG training, according to an AFP journalist.

The club, when contacted, declined to comment at this time.

AFP

