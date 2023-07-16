Every day during the Tour de France, Thijs Zonneveld, Michiel Elijzen and Hidde van Warmerdam look ahead to the stage of the day.
Today a very tough mountain stage in which a lot happened. A big crash, motorcycles that got in the way, the public standing on the road, the demolition hammers of Jumbo-Visma, an attack by Pogacar and Vingegaard that was able to parry and eventually ran out by 1 second.
Carlos Rodriquez won the mountain stage. He took full advantage of a moment when the favorites looked at each other.
