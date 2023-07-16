Athletics | Leo-Pekka Tähti won the World Championship silver in Paris

The star clocked 13.77.

Track winder Leo-Pekka Tähti has won 100m silver at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris.

The competition was won by Thailand Athiwat Paeng-Nuea, who also won the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021. He beat Tähte’s ME time of 13.63 in the heats. The time of the final was a hundredth lower.

The star clocked 13.77. He got off to a strong start, but the Thai was able to accelerate past.

Esa-Pekka Mattila was eighth in the final.

Tähti and Mattila compete in the T54 class.