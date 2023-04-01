Meloni al Colle: “Obstacles on the Pnrr but we are brave”

It was supposed to be the center-right family photo before the third electoral challenge since the coalition has been in government. But the lunch with Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale – “scheduled”, according to reports from Colle and Palazzo Chigi – lasted longer than expected and the Prime Minister was unable to reach Udine to ‘pull the sprint’ to Massimiliano Fedriga , together with allies Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani. “I didn’t make it to Udine. This time I failed, I’m mortified, I wasn’t able to take the last available flight to come to you. But I think you’ll forgive me”, explained the premier, in video connection with the centre-right demonstration.

After having sung the praises of the outgoing Northern League governor in the running for reconfirmation – “a friend, a capable administrator, a loyal ally” – in the long connection, Meloni focused on the results achieved and the objectives of the government he has been leading for five months. In the land of autonomy you have claimed the “centrality” of the government project of differentiated autonomy. “Autonomy is not ‘I take someone to give to someone else’ but it is ‘if you are good at a job, the state will give you more,'” she explained. “Autonomy can represent a challenge for making territories grow: more autonomy, more cohesion”. “In the coming weeks, the other fundamental reforms for the coming decades will arrive in the Council of Ministers, in Parliament”, she then announced, confirming that the reform of the state in the presidential sense is the “objective of the legislature”.

Meloni then claimed the choice to abolish the income for those who do not agree to work (“it is bearing fruit”) and the unity of the government coalition he leads. “As always, we present ourselves compact and united” at this electoral round “as at a national level with all due respect to those who talk about quarrels every day”, he said. “But this is good news: when you need to lie to attack you it means that there are few real reasons to do so. I think there are others who are a little nervous. Where is the disaster that the center-right government would have brought, where is the international isolation, where is the nervousness of the markets?” he asked.

Mattarella worried about the “surrender” of the government, Tajani pressing on Brussels

But among the most important passages on which she focused, there is the one concerning the implementation of the Pnrr, a topic of discussion, among others, also with the President of the Republic. “We have decided to cut the tax wedge by promoting a capillary and painstaking work to remodulate a Pnrr, which we did not write but on which we are doing nothing but trying to make it compatible with what has been written but also with new priorities for the our nation starting with the issue of energy security. It is an ambitious program and there will be obstacles to carrying it forward, however if there is one thing we do not lack, it is courage, vision and respect for citizens”, he guaranteed Melons.

According to Republic, the alarm came from the Head of State in the meeting. “The first lunch at the Quirinale between Sergio Mattarella and Giorgia Meloni is neither short nor extemporaneous. Just in the week in which the government has admitted that it will not be able to respect all the commitments of the Pnrr. A half-surrender, which the president cannot accept. And that the leader must try to avoid”.

On the theme of the Pnrr particularly and surprisingly critical with Brussels Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. “There is no” concern for the implementation of the Pnrr, “we are working so that the projects can be implemented. The commission had approved a series of projects, now it tries to complain about projects in Venice and Florence, the commission must first take action ‘agreement with herself because if she had approved a few months ago and now she says it’s no longer good’, said the force member, speaking to journalists. “We were in the government with Draghi when they were approved, now we are ready to discuss them but the commission must also be more consistent”, he added. Tajani was also critical of the EU Parliament’s call to stop registrations at the registry office of rainbow families. “You can’t exploit woman: she’s not a cigarette machine. A woman’s uterus should not be used to churn out children as if it were an oven where roast potatoes are churn out. Women can’t decide on surrogate wombs, you can’t commercialize your body – she said -. I reply to the EU Parliament that the rules are written in Italy: it is not a question of European competences”.

On the subject of surrogate maternity, the Northern League secretary Matteo Salvini is very harsh. “It seems that now you can choose the color of your hair, eyes, there seems to be a new start-up overseas. The rented uterus and the babies bought with a click online are crap, a crime against humanity, they are dead, “she claimed from the stage.

The rally, which also closed the electoral campaign of the mayoral candidate of Udine, Pietro Forlanini, concluded with the performance of Mameli’s anthem. All standing on stage for the family photo, the exponents of FdI and FI, including Tajani and the minister Luca Ciriani, they sang the verses of the hymn. All the more reason in an autonomous land like Friuli, silent Fedriga to Salvini.

Subscribe to the newsletter

