A man he killed his partner after an argument that they held on Thursday night at a whereabouts of the public transport service of the State of Mexico.

According to the first reports, a man and a woman whose identities were not revealed, were at the bus stop located in front of the Plaza Power Center Tecámac shopping center and next to the municipal Civil Protection (PC) facilities on the federal highway Mexico-Pachuca.

According to witnesses, the couple was arguing in that place, when suddenly, the subject pulled out a firearm and began shooting at the woman, who fell injured on the pavement.

After detonating the firearm against who was his partner, the man shot himself and died instantly. The site of the tragedy was secured by elements of the Tecámac Civil Guard.

Paramedics stabilized the woman to transfer her to the Regional General Hospital (HGR) 200 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Tecámac where, unfortunately, he died minutes later. See also Safe! Kidnapped child rescued in Huehuetoca, State of Mexico

After attesting to what happened, the Public Ministry agent ordered the transfer of the body to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) to carry out the rigorous necropsy and start the corresponding investigations.