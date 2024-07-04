PlayStation will launch a new line of collectible figures and will highlight characters from its most popular franchises: God of War, Horizon and Ghost of TsushimaThe collectible figures will be a collaborative project with Spin Master.

All figures will be available for pre-order on PlayStation Gear (Check it out here), however, The first one to be released is Aloy from Horizon Forbidden West and will cost around 49.99 USD, the other figures that are not yet available will be priced at 29.99 USD and will be those of Varl from Horizon Forbidden West, Jin Sakai of Ghost of Tsushima and Kratos and Atreus of God of War.

Below are the creatives’ comments:

“We are excited to have a new action figure version of Jin that fans can keep on their shelves to protect their home.”Jin’s Ghost Armor has many beautiful details, including intricate fabric patterns and overlapping armor plates that are integral to his character design. In addition to her katana, it’s always important for us to see all of her various ghost tools represented to capture her different fighting techniques,” said Jason Connell, creative director, Sucker Punch.

For his part, Arno Schmitz, lead character artist on Guerrilla commented enthusiastically:

“It was a great pleasure to work on the Aloy and Varl figures together with Spin Master. They are based on the actual digital sculptures used for the gamesomething you can really see in the end result.”

He pointed out the laborious details that make his figures a true marvel:

“We made sure that the numerous points of articulation made sense and even the finest texture detail appeared on the figures. A personal highlight was the ability to provide different facial expressions for Aloy, which, along with those many points of articulation (even her hair has some!), make her a very posable figure.”

So, how much do you want to get a figure from the new PlayStation line?

