The fan-made project Bloodborne Kart by Lilith Waltherwhich we have told you about on several occasions, now has a new name: Nightmare Kart. As you know, the game had to change its name at the request of Sony, which owns the rights to Bloodborne. Now, moreover, Nightmare Kart also has a release date: May 31, 2024.

Nightmare Kart will be available for free on Steam and Itch.io. It will include 20 characters to choose from, 16 different maps, a campaign mode complete with boss fight, a Battle mode and all the elements necessary to make it legally different from Bloodborne!

In the video above you can see the new one Nightmare Kart trailer which shows a couple of the characters that we can find in the game. The character models have been changed from the original ones, but it is clear what the source of inspiration is.