Pickles are at the top of the list of things I like to eat. That salty, vinegary flavour enhances practically any recipe: from the pickle on a hamburger – absolutely necessary – to the piparras in a gilda or in a stew; everything improves. We are used to pickling the same things, and although there is nothing better than going to a pickle shop and taking all kinds of olives, banderillas and so on, you have to open the fan a little more: not only vegetables benefit from this technique.

Fruits can withstand the same process perfectly – and you also avoid them going bad in two days – and they provide a different, fresher flavour. And why pickle fruit just for a specific dish? Wrong. You can use it in salads, stir-fries with rice, noodles or cold pasta dishes, poke and tartare, porridge and even your own homemade gildas. Let’s get to it.

For this recipe we are going to look at a basic brine recipe, leaving the fruit to your choice. Just don’t use it too ripe: it is much better when it is a little green. Mango, pineapple, nectarine, green tomatoes, plums, nectarines, peaches… the sky is the limit. As a bonus, an application: a tiradito in which you can change both the fruit and the fish to adapt it to your tastes (or to what you have on hand).

Difficulty : Cutting fruit and making brine cannot even be considered work or difficulty. Ingredients 750 ml of water

250 ml of white vinegar

The juice of a lemon

30 g fine salt

60 g white sugar

2 cloves of garlic crushed

2 cayenne peppers cut in half (or to taste)

A tablespoon of mustard seeds (optional)

800 g of fruit to taste (preferably a little green and hard) Instructions 1. Mix all ingredients, except lemon juice, in a pot. Cook for three minutes. 2. Cut the fruit you want to pickle and place it in a heat-resistant container with an airtight lid. 3. Turn off the heat, add the lemon juice and pour the brine into the container immediately. Cover, leave at room temperature for a day and then put it in the refrigerator.

Tuna tiradito with pickled fruit

Ingredients For 2 persons 200 g of defrosted tuna

150 or 200 g of pickled fruit to taste (for example, mango, pineapple or peach)

¼ red onion, chopped

The juice of a lime

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon yellow chili paste (or chili to taste)

1 teaspoon chopped fresh ginger

1 level teaspoon white sugar

Cilantro to taste

Fresh jalapeño to taste

Olive oil to taste Instructions 1. If the tuna is not frozen, it is recommended to freeze it for five days before consuming it raw (and defrost it in the refrigerator). 2. Cut the tuna when it is still a little hard – to make it easier to slice – and place it on the serving plate. Refrigerate covered with cling film or a silicone lid while you make the dressing. 3. Mix the lime juice, soy sauce, yellow chili paste, ginger, sugar and olive oil until emulsified. 4. Finely chop the jalapeño and the onion into strips. Chop the cilantro and set aside just before serving. 5. Remove the plate with the tuna and add the dressing. Garnish with the jalapeño, onion, cilantro and pickled fruit. Serve immediately.

