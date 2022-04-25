Last week Sony revealed the launch dates for the program PlayStation Plus which will soon contain three levels. The extended service will depart at different times in each region. There are now more details sent right from Sony in an email to its subscribers about the level up.

Apparently the transition shouldn’t be too complicated. Based on this, subscribers should be able to “upgrade to a higher service plan at any time without any hassle.” In this case you will obviously have to pay the difference between the two rates, which will be adequate for the remaining duration of your membership.

If you currently have a PS Plus membership, you will be upgraded to PS Plus Essential as this tier offers the same benefits. However, from what is reported in the email, subscribers will be able to move to a higher level without problems.

In Europe, the new PlayStation Plus will be introduced on June 22nd.

Source: One More Game