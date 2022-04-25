Riding the Ducati Desmosedici GP, Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi hit the points for the Mooney VR46 Racing Team at the Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve circuit. Started from the eighth position of the grid and after a difficult start to the race, Marini manages to impose his pace in the final and climbs the ranking up to 12th place overall, thus managing to hit the points for the fourth time during the season. (16th overall with 14 points, ed).

“In general, a race that leaves a little bitter taste in my mouth – declared Marini – I finished 12th but, for the first time this season, I had a very good feeling in the final laps and could recover. It was a complicated Sunday, during the whole weekend we did little dry lapping and at the start I struggled to pick up the pace. I got a bad start, with the clutch I wasn’t perfect and many took advantage of it. In any case, there is something positive in this race that we have to take to Jerez next week and even more in the post-race Monday test ”.

A more complicated start than expected also for Bezzecchi, who on Saturday had conquered the sixth place in qualifying. In 19th place after the fourth lap, he passes under the checkered flag 15th (19th overall with 8 points, best rookie, ed).

“A difficult race, we knew it because we have never ridden in dry conditions – said Bezzecchi – In any case we bring home a point, with a bit of luck, but we hoped for a better pace. We need to gain experience, to shoot, because in these conditions we had no references. Let’s analyze the data well and take a step forward in Jerez ”.