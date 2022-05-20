Kenichiro Yoshida, chairman, president and CEO of Sony, during the last briefing to discuss the future commercial strategies of the company revealed some rather interesting data relating to PlayStation Network, which is the infrastructure at the heart of PS5 and PS4 digital services. Specifically, the PSN generated sales for 14 billion dollars in the last fiscal year through 100 million monthly users active.

Yoshida says the PlayStation Network is the company’s largest direct to consumer (DTC) service, playing an important role in Sony’s gaming business. One of the slides presented for the occasion also demonstrates the constant growth recorded by the PSN over the years, given that in 2017 the service had generated “only” 6.24 billion dollars in revenues.

PlayStation Network

As part of future strategies, in the report published by Sony we learn that the company aims to further enhance the PlayStation Netwrok with the launch of the Extra and Premium tiers of the PlayStation Plus and to make agreements to integrate more content. For example, one of the slides shows the current video services available on PS5 and PS4, such as Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV. In general, the company intends to enhance all its DTC services and in particular those in the gaming sector.

Also in the same briefing, Yoshida explained that the acquisition of Bungie aims to make PlayStation more “cross-platform”.