The nightmare finally ends for Barça, at least this season. After a very weak season on a sporting level, the Blaugrana play their last LaLiga game, and they will do so against a Villarreal team that has experienced many ups and downs and that comes into the game with seventh place at stake.
where is the FC Barcelona – Villarreal? The match will be played at the Nou Camp with capacity for more than 99,000 people.
When and what time is FC Barcelona – Villarreal? The match is played this Sunday, May 22 at 10:00 p.m. Spanish time (3:00 p.m. in Mexico and 5:00 p.m. in Argentina).
On which TV channel can I watch Barça vs Villarreal? In Spain, the match is broadcast by Partidazo in Movistar LaLiga. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela it can be seen on DIRECTV Sports. And in the United States on ESPN+.
Where can I watch ‘online’ the FC Barcelona – Villarreal? In Spain, through Movistar+. In Mexico, in Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina and Chile, on DIRECTV Sports App. And in the United States on ESPN App.
What was the last result between FC Barcelona and Villarreal?
These two teams met in November 2021 for the last time and the Blaugranas ended up winning 3-1.
FC Barcelona
The culé team is not playing for anything, so Xavi will want to test some players who have played fewer games this season. Even so, the Catalan coach will not have many alternatives either, since he has a full infirmary. Wagué, Pedri, Nico, Sergi Roberto, Dest, Piqué, Araújo, Memphis and Eric García are out due to injury.
Villarreal
Despite a spectacular final stretch of the season in the Champions League, the yellow submarine has had several setbacks in LaLiga, which have made it to the last game with the risk of not qualifying for Europe. For the match with Barça, Emery will need his best players, but some important players will be absent. Foyth completes card cycle, while Gerard Moreno, Danjuma and Pino are injured.
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Araújo, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Gavi, Of Jong; Traore, Ferran, Aubameyang.
Villarreal: Rulli; Aurier, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Capoue, Parejo, Coquelin; Chukwueze, Lo Celso, Dia.
Barca 1-1 Villarreal
