PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan decided to talk about subscriptions in the gaming world, and explained how according to him they will never work like Netflix and Spotify.

Just today that PlayStation has announced how the PS Plus will change, the CEO has decided to talk about the impact of subscriptions in the world of gaming. Indeed, according to the CEO these will never be comparable to services in streaming dedicated to cinema, TV series and music. In other words, according to him Netflix and Spotify will always be one step ahead of the gaming world.

While Xbox Game Pass has amply demonstrated that subscription systems can be important, given the 25 million members, Jim Ryan explained that he is not convinced that this system can dominate. Also, focusing too much on this system means you have lower quality games.

“Subscriptions have certainly become more important in recent years, our PlayStation Plus has grown from zero to 48 million over the past 10 years. And this number is bound to grow“. This was Jim Ryan’s statement «But the gaming medium is so different from that of music or linear entertainment that I don’t think we’ll ever see these gaming subscriptions be on par with Netflix or Spotify.“.

According to Ryan, online multiplayer titles will dominate the market, such as Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. And this is the motivation behind the acquisition of Bungie made some time ago by PlayStation. In other words: “Some of the live services are very successful, and I’m not just thinking about our console. Plus, they are very popular and players play hour after hour, month after month“. So despite the new PlayStation Plus, it seems that the real goal of the company is to focus on live service titles such as Destiny, Fortnite, Apex Legends and similar. Only time will tell if this is the case.