In addition to having become one of the benchmarks of this new Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni, both on the pitch due to his enormous deployment and off it due to the relationship he built with leaders such as captain Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul has already established himself in Europe.
The 27-year-old man, currently at Atlético Madrid in Spain, is wanted by Juventus in Italy according to the Italian newspaper Tuttosport: Matteo Tognozzi, head of scouting for the Vecchia Signora, has taken advantage of a trip to South America to meet with Agustín Jiménez, representative of the footballer who emerged from Racing Club.
Although De Paul is very comfortable in the “Colchonero” and feels that he has earned the starting position after fighting hard for that place, a seductive offer could make both him and the Madrid club doubt him, who paid him 35 millions of euros.
It should be remembered that the versatile midfielder already has experience in Serie A, so he would not need to adapt to the competition: between 2016-17 and 2020-21 De Paul played 177 games for Udinese, scoring 33 goals and assisting 36 times, becoming in the last stretch in the most representative footballer of the squad.
#Serie #Rodrigo #Paul #wanted #Juventus #Italy
Leave a Reply