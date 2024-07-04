Sony Computer Entertainment It’s been a while since we last attended any major gaming events, but we have good news, as PlayStation is back for the Tokyo Game Show, which will take place from September 26 to 29 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

It is worth noting that PlayStation has not attended the Tokyo Game Show since 2019.since in 2020 the event was cancelled due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19. It eventually returned, although they did not really return, however, they will be at the 2024 edition.

Now, in 2023 they were there, but only giving a little support to some independent games that were shown. Now it seems that they will be going all out like other publishers such as Capcom and Konami.

Source: PlayStation

At the moment, it is unknown what Sony might show, however, it does have some small projects such as the Astro Bot game that many attendees at this event might want to try out.

The Tokyo Game Show is also expected to welcome a whopping 250,000 visitors over its four-day event, so it remains to be seen whether it will be the successful event it claims to be.

PlayStation will not attend gamescom in Germany, but will attend Tokyo Game Show

At the time of writing this note, it has been 5 years since PlayStation was present at its last gamescom in Cologne, Germany in 2019. Now this is a good opportunity for them to show their upcoming releases to an audience that usually tends to support them.

On the other hand, PlayStation has few releases for the next few releases. We already told you that there is a new Astro Bot coming – which could be a surprise -, Concord which will be ready on August 23 and God of War Ragnarok on September 19.

What do you think about PlayStation's return to events?