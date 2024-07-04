People interested in obtain U.S. citizenship or a permanent resident card (also known as a green card) must be submitted to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) a form for which there are two options; and one of them is the most recommended by the agency for different advantages.

Although obtain legal citizenship or a green card It is a procedure that entails many difficulties for most foreign citizens, USCIS has some tips to facilitate the process. With this objective, it recently shared through its social networks a recommendation on the most convenient way to submit the form.

Thus the agency determined that the The best way to submit the form for a green card or US citizenship is in line. Some of the benefits detailed by USCIS in the video shared on its social networks are the following:

You can avoid mistakes

You have the possibility to save and complete later

You can fill out the form from wherever you are.

Answer only the questions that apply to your case.

Attach evidence or supporting documents from your devices

Receive immediate confirmation that your form has been received

Avoid forgetting your signature

Get immediate access to case status or progress

You have access to every notification that the agency sends you

How to submit the online form at Uscis

For To complete and submit the online form you must enter the USCIS website belonging to the government and create a user, after which you will be able to access the procedures, and you even have the option of downloading the myUSCIS application on your mobile phone and accessing your account from there.

The organization details on its official website that through the page You can also find updated information on the process of applying for immigration benefitstools to help you prepare for filing your petition and even help you find citizenship preparation classes and relevant information to help you understand your immigration options.