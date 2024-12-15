Keeping blood pressure under control is key to good health. There are several ways to do it, and one of them is to add a product to your drinks or meals: the matcha.

Matcha is a powder made from green tea leaves, known for its deep green color. It can be enjoyed as infusion or add it to smoothies, baked goods, and other foods such as desserts.

According to experts from Harvard HealthIn addition to improving blood pressure, matcha is associated with better concentration and alertness.

As explained at this prestigious university, matcha is grown in the shade, which has the effect of increasing the amount of certain phytochemicals (chemical substances in plants that offer a variety of possible health benefits, including anti-inflammatory effects). , antioxidants and other ingredients what it contains compared to other types of green tea.

Of course, when consuming it you must take into account that the caffeine content of matcha It is usually higher than that of other green teasbut in any case, less than that of coffee.

Matcha contains a large amount of antioxidants (including polyphenols such as catechins) and phytochemicals (such as chlorophyll and quercetin). These substances can have some positive effects on our health, especially when consumed in foods that contain them. contain naturally.