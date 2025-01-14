After a long, cold last night fighting the gentle winds off the Breton coast, Charlie Dalinthe French skipper of MACIF Santé Prévoyance, crossed the finish line of the Vendée Globe this Tuesday morning at 07:24 UTC to take the victory of the tenth edition of the Vendée Globe. Dalin, the most consistent and consistent leader of non-stop solo racing around the world, has led the fleet for a total of 42 daysincluding an uninterrupted streak since December 30, and has taken victory in the most prestigious solo regatta in the world.

By winning in a incredible time of 64 days, 19 hours, 22 minutes and 49 secondsDalin has broken the previous record set in 2016 by Armel Le Cléac’h in 74 days and 3 hours. That is to say, has lowered the previous mark by up to 9 days8 hours, 12 minutes and 57 seconds. The 40-year-old skipper, who grew up in Le Havre, in the north of France, has managed his best career result after finishing second in 2020-2021.

Dalin will have to wait for the tide to rise in the early afternoon before ascending the legendary channel of Les Sables d’Olonne, to set foot on land for the first time since leaving this French town on the day of departure, Sunday the 10th. November. Then you can fully savor your incredible victory.

Mark Lloyd/Alea





Knowing well that any type of mishap or accident could still occur, Charlie Dalin needed considerable composure to survive the last nervous hours of his circumnavigation while traveling the stretch from the tip of Brittany to Les Sables d’Olonne in light winds. Although the last few miles of his journey allowed him to sail through his home waters, off Concarneau and the Glenans Islands, enjoy the welcome of the French National Navy and see his coaches, with so much at stake, Dalin had to remain calm and concentration until the horn sounded this morning, when he crossed the famous Nouch Sud finish line of Les Sables d’Olonne.









The first boats set off to meet the winner at 0500 UTC, and the live broadcast began two hours later, showing Dalin bundled up against the cold and MACIF Santé Prévoyance sailing upwind in light winds On a peaceful sea in the soft hues of morning twilight. The camera then zooms out to show stunning images of the gigantic fleet of support ships brightly illuminated that escort the victor in the last miles of an incredible journey.

After a couple of final turns, the suspense is over and he crosses the finish line at 07:24 UTC, achieving a resounding victory in the tenth edition of the Vendée Globe. It has also been the moment when you have finally been able to let go of the sheets, welcome your loved ones on board and, above all, let yourself be carried away by your emotions. Now you have time for a joyous wait and reunion before heading back up the channel, which will take place when the tide rises in the early afternoon. A long day of celebration awaits the man who is now the fastest sailor in the history of the Vendée Globe.