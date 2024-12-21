Winter has definitely arrived in Spain and, after the icy days In recent days, eyes are already focused on the time of two dates indicated on the calendar: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. He December 24 and 25 These are two key days for the summer celebrations and, as could not be expected, there are many who already dream of a white Christmas worthy of the movies.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has warned that, during this weekend, the weather will predominate in Spain. stable time for a anticyclone. Although rainfall will be limited this Saturday and Sunday to points in the Strait and the Canary Islands, we will have cold environment with frost in both plateaus, southeast of the peninsula, Cantabria, the Pyrenees and the Central and Iberian System.

We are starting today the special prediction for the Christmas holidays, which we will update daily until January 4. The holidays begin with generally stable weather in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, although with locally strong showers in the Canary Islands. pic.twitter.com/O3rR4JftaB — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) December 21, 2024

A situation that could also extend to the next holidays, according to what has been announced Mario Picazo. The famous meteorologist has launched in eltiempo.es his forecast for the Christmas Eve and Christmas weekwhere the weather that awaits us has advanced for this first week of winter.

The areas of Spain where it will rain on Christmas Eve and Christmas

Mario Picazo has explained that the week will start this coming Monday the 23rd with a “anticyclonic situation”which will not prevent us from having rain in many regions of Spain: «Still It is going to be necessary to take out the umbrella in some areas», said the meteorology professor, anticipating that in many regions we will continue to have rainfall.









It is the case of the north and northwest areawhere humid winds could leave «isolated precipitation in the northern third of the peninsula. They are not ruled out in other points, although everything indicates that fog will predominate most, especially in valleys in the interior of the peninsula early in the day. There will also be isolated rainfall in the northern Mediterraneannear the Balearic Islands.

Between tomorrow and Tuesday #DANA will cross the Canary archipelago from east to west, leaving an unstable environment in its wake. The AEMET has activated warnings for locally heavy rains, storms and intense winds. Also due to snow on Teide. pic.twitter.com/nmiNNk0nEm — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) December 21, 2024

The situation could be unstable in the Canary Islands, where a storm located to the west of the islands “will favor the easterly flow.” According to the weather expert, all this will leave days marked by haze in the archipelago, which will be “especially intense” in the easternmost area. At the same time, it is expected that this storm could leave rainfall that would be more persistent in the western islands, especially in the province of Tenerife.

Will it snow in Spain at Christmas? Mario Picazo advances the forecast

The other big doubt that Picazo has faced in this forecast has been that of if it will definitely snow in Spain during this Christmas. Despite the anticyclonic situation that we will have on December 24 and 25, the specialist explained that “we could end up seeing some snow in isolation in the mountains of extreme north of the peninsula».

«The first weekend of winter could leave us a few centimeters in northern areas», said the television presenter. The meteorologist thus confirms that, in some mountainous regions of the Cantabrian Sea and the Pyrenees, “snow could remain on the ground by Christmas Day”although punctually.

Although it will continue getting cold in almost the entire countrytemperatures could increase during this week. Of course, both on Christmas Eve and Christmas we will find “softer values”: “In some cases, we will have temperatures well above usual values for these dates,” explained Mario Picazo.

Frost during the first hours of December 25 will continue to prevail in cities such as Teruel or Soriawhile in Ciudad Real, Burgos or León will have minimum hovering around 0 degrees. However, double-digit temperatures will be the protagonists in many other areas of the country, such as Malaga, the Canary Islands or Ceuta and Melilla.