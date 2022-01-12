Sony Interactive Entertainment has decided to review their own plans regarding the PlayStation 4 life cycle, in light of the supply problems that, after one year, are causing the almost total absence of PlayStation 5 in stores, the now infamous crisis of the semiconductors needed for the production of chips.

The manufacturing of the now old generation consoles could have ceased at the end of 2021, following the debut of the next-gen which in a situation of normality would have slowly supplanted it. However, as reported by Bloomberg, Sony would extend the life cycle of the console by continuing to produce new parts of its most popular machine for the duration of 2022. Production of about a million new PS4s, although it is not clear how they will be divided across the global territory.

In this way, all those who planned to buy a PlayStation during this 2022 will be able to fall back on a PS4 waiting to be able to get their hands on PS5, in this way they will be able to meet the demand of casual and less demanding customers until PlayStation 5 will normally be purchasable – even if it’s a move they should have done already in anticipation of the past holiday season.

To push the sale of old consoles even further, all the big exclusives planned for this year will also see a PS4 edition, such as Gran Turismo 7 and Westerners Horizon: Forbidden West And God of War: Ragnarok, but also cross-platforms of the caliber of ELDEN RING, STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN And THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV.

Source: Bloomberg Street Eurogamer

The crisis due to the scarce availability of semiconductors has affected many sectors in addition to gaming and entertainment. For example, even the automotive sector ei software for industry 4.0 they have to deal with the lack of components necessary for computer assembly for use in large companies. According to industry experts, the situation could improve with the start of this new year, but to see a return to normal we will have to wait until the middle of 2022 or more likely until the beginning of 2023.

