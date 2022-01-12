On the occasion of the Dakar 2022, the toughest endurance rally in the world, Audi took us to discover the sand dunes of the Saudi Arabian desert driving the new Q5 Sportback 45 Tfsi quattro. Treaded tires, essential off-road accessories and a few modifications to tackle one of the most difficult terrains you can encounter. Thanks to the four-wheel drive of the German SUV and the 2.0-liter 265 Hp engine, full of torque from the bottom, you can face a real adventure on the golden sand that submerges the territory east of Riyadh. In this context, you have to be gentle on the steering wheel, accelerator and brake to avoid digging your own grave and, in case you are swallowed by the sand, with some tricks of the trade or the help of a second car you can continue to enjoy this. amazing experience. Here are the secrets of driving in the desert with the support of an instructor
.
