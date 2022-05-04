Zeman’s team closes 2-1, Nicolao decides. The bianconeri move to Vercelli. Abruzzesi, who risk with Gubbio. Entella, Monopoli and Triestina advance

Second round of the internal phase of the groups for the Serie C playoffs: the fifth of group A (Triestina) and the fourth of groups B and C (Entella and Avellino) enter the scene. This is all that happened, with the home factor skipped in two out of six challenges.

Next Zeman and Juve – Big shot of Foggia, who wins in comeback in Avellino (2-1) in front of a sold-out Partenio-Lombardi: hosts ahead with Bove from a corner and close to doubling with the post hit by Murano, the same comes after the break thanks to Merola who takes advantage of a bank of Ferrante (excluded from the owners, on the bench after Di Grazia’s injury). To trigger the party of the 500 arrived from Foggia we think Nicolao, who punishes the defensive error of the same Bove on Di Paolantonio’s filter and puts in Forte. A great satisfaction for Zdenek Zeman, who surpasses the pupil Gautieri and makes his fourth adventure on the Rossoneri bench very interesting. Juventus U23 also blows the bank in the Vercelli derby: unlike what happened in last season’s playoffs, this time – thanks to the crossbar hit by Comi at the start, Israel pardoned – the young Bianconeri celebrate thanks to the delicious left Mattia Compagnon who is worth the measure success (1-0). For Zauli, in addition to qualification, also the good news of Hans Nicolussi-Caviglia’s return to the field after a long injury. See also Alex Belli gives Adriana Volpe a stone with a very particular "shape": "You need it"

The others – Another comeback, another 2-2 and another troubled passage of the round for Pescara: Gubbio goes two goals ahead of the Adriatic thanks to Formiconi (on a corner kick, completely lost by the scoring) and Spalluto on the counterattack, the Zauri’s team shortens before the interval with Pompetti’s left-handed and finds the equal in the second half with Pontisso’s right-footed from the edge. The result resists, despite Pescara closing in ten for the expulsion of D’Ursi. Triestina’s success is convincing, respecting the prediction against the surprise Pro Patria (2-1): after the crossbar hit by Lopez (deviation by goalkeeper Caprile), Guido Gomez’s brace arrives first from the spot and then on an assist from excellent Procaccio. For the Pro it comes too late, to shorten Pesenti’s goal. Equal is enough to smile also at Entella, who debuted by drawing at home (1-1) with Olbia: everything happens in the second half, Karic unlocks her with a blow from the edge of the area and finds the equal Mancini, reiterating in brings a parade of Borra. Gennaro Volpe’s team (which did not see Karic’s 1-0 goal, scored after 12 ” of the second half, when he was still returning from the locker room), by virtue of the elimination of Avellino, enters the phase seeded national team. Monopoli can write another page of his story: the penalty shooter Mercadante, from eleven meters, signs the 1-0 against Francavilla which ends his season badly (for Taurino’s team this is the eleventh consecutive game without a win) . See also North Macedonia knocked down Italy and goes for another giant: Portugal

The draw – Tomorrow at the Lega Pro headquarters in Florence, the matches of the first round of the national phase will be drawn, which will be played with five home and away matches on Sunday 8 and Thursday 12 May. The three third classified of the groups (Feralpisalò, Cesena and Palermo), the Renate (benefits from the place reserved for the finalists of the Italian Cup, both of the group A) and – as mentioned – the ‘Entella. In the following round (17 and 21 May) within the three second rounds, Padua, Reggiana and Catanzaro.

May 4, 2022 (change May 4, 2022 | 23:46)

