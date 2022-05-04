Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The final round of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship for the 2021-2022 season will kick off tomorrow at the Jujitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi, which will continue until next Sunday, with the participation of elite sports stars from all over the world.

And the Abu Dhabi Professional Association AJP, which organizes the tournament, announced the closing of the registration door last Monday evening, with confirmation of the participation of hundreds of players around the world to compete in the junior categories for the first day, the masters “1” for the second day, and the professionals for the third day, while the value of the prizes for the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tour is $225,000 for the first place holders.

The tournament is of great importance as it awards first place winners 3000 points in the annual classification approved by the Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Association, 2400 points for the second place winners, and 1800 points for the third place winners, which enhances the chances of the competitors to win the annual Abu Dhabi World Prize.

For his part, Fahd Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: Abu Dhabi continues to consolidate its position as the world capital of the game and a base station that attracts elite stars and professionals seeking to reach glory. Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City, to hold fights in it in parallel, which is a very important indicator of the weight of the tournament and the size of participation in it to complement the impressive success achieved by the UAE and the capital Abu Dhabi in hosting the most prominent international championships within the country and across the five continents of the world.

For his part, Tariq Al-Bahri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Professional Association, said: The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tour is one of the most prominent jiu-jitsu tournaments, and one of the strongest in the world, in light of the confirmation of the participation of a group of rug giants and elite stars of the game on the regional and international arenas, and the start of their arrival already to Abu Dhabi, where it will be The Jiu-Jitsu Arena is the scene of heavy-caliber matches that bring together the highest-ranking professionals in the world, especially by holding the “King of the Rug” and “Queen of the Rug” competitions within the tournament’s activities, with the participation of the most prominent stars and legends of the world ranked, including Omar Al-Fadhli, who will record the first Emirati attendance And an Arab in the “King of the Carpet” tournament.

Among the names that have confirmed their participation are Lucas Pinheiro (professionals under 62 kg), Caio Almedia, Thiago Macedo, under 69 kg, Anderson Ferreira, “black belt under 85 kg”, and Badr Al Dosari from Bahrain, purple belt “professional category under 69 kg”. The Australian Anton Minenko black belt “Professional category under 69 kg”, the American Manuel Aguilar black belt under 69 kg, the Italian Francesco Giovanni brown belt under 94 kg, and the Dutch Rose Sharoni brown/black belt under 55 kg.

Among the Emirati names that competed strongly in the championship alongside Omar Al-Fadhli in the competitions of King of the Carpet are Faisal Al-Ketbi, Ali Mubarak, Abdullah Al-Balushi, Hamad Al-Falasi, Ali Al-Menhali, Nasser Al-Buraiki, Abdullah Al-Marzouqi in the professors category, Zayed Al-Kathiri, Thiab Al-Nuaimi, Khaled Al-Shehhi and Farraj. Al-Awlaki, Salem Zayed, Sultan Al-Owais, Muhammad Al-Suwaidi, Balqis Abdullah, Hamda Al-Shukaili, Maitha Shreim, Bashayer Al-Matrooshi, Sharifa Al-Noamani, Wadima Al-Yafei and Maha Al-Hinai in the professional category.