After the retirement of Sergio Agüero for extra football reasons, it is interesting to review similar cases that were forced to hang up their boots. Today: footballers who left the sport due to heart problems.
One of the most chilling situations in football was played by Muamba, who suffered a heart attack in the middle of the game against Tottenham. He went 78 minutes without his heart beating. Luckily, and thanks to the doctors, he came out and then finished his career. 24 years old and hanging ankle boots.
The goalkeeper remembered for his time at Arsenal never played for Cagliari because, in the medical examination, he was detected a heart abnormality. After this news, he decided to retire.
The iconic goalkeeper of Real Madrid and the Spanish National Team suffered a heart attack from myocardium in full practice with Porto. At 38, he avoided risks and joined the coaching staff of the Portuguese team.
One of the best defenders in the history of France discovered, before signing a contract with Paris Saint-Germain, a heart malformation. His brother had thus died in full physical activity, for that reason, at 36 years old, he hung up the boots. On time.
In a Copa del Rey match, De la Red fainted on the field for a myocardial virus and due to the antecedents they had in Spanish soccer, he was recommended to finish his career. A lifetime at Real Madrid.
After Messi, the best Argentine footballer of postmodernity and a hero in the Premier League had to retire from the field due to severe chest pain when he played for Barcelona. After diagnosing a cardiac arrhythmia and receive treatment – more recommendations from his doctors – he chose to hang up the booties.
