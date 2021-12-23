Ram, the pickup brand historically associated with Dodge, launched the 2022 line of the 2500 and 1500 pickup trucks. Both models received updates from the previous year.

The Ram 2500 Laramie is the brand’s highlight. At the front, the car gained more chrome details on the grille. At the rear, the bucket lid gained LED lighting in the region of the handle. The element is not just visual and can help with towing hitch at night.

Inside, the vehicle received news in the multimedia system, which now supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay without cable. The screen is 12 inches and operation is more fluid. The manufacturer guarantees that the technology has also improved the cabin’s air quality, now with an N95-type air filter.

According to data from Fenabrave, Ram sold 2,714 vehicles until November 2021. Among which, 2189 were from the Ram 2500 Laramie line.

Ram 1500 Rebel

As of November 2021, the Ram 1500 had 524 license plates. Some of the car’s upgrades are in line with the 2500 Laramie’s. Examples of this are the faster multimedia system, with the same functions as the 2500, the N95 air filter and the LED lighting on the back cover.

The two models start at R$ 449,990.00, with the RAM 2500 reaching R$ 474,990 in its most special model (Night Edition package).

Brief History of Ram

The Ram began its history in 1981, when the North American brand Dodge launched the Dodge Ram, a full-size pickup truck. After years of success as a model of the Dodge brand, in 2010, the Ram brand separated from Dodge and started to serve only the pickup truck niche.

