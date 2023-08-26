Player convulses and leaves in ambulance in game America vs. River Plate

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Milagros Ortazú
Miracles Ortazu
He played the friendly game against River Plate.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
cali america female played a friendly match against River Plate in Madrid, Spain, when suddenly a player from the Argentine club collapsed and began to convulse.
It happened at minute 28 of the first half and when River was beating the Colombian team, 1-0.
(Video: strong explosions in a violent protest by América fans) (Spanish Football Federation counterattacks and threatens the players
what is known
The goal came at minute six of the first part, when Martina del Trecco nested the ball on the opposite line.
Minutes later, it looks like milagros otazuleft side, went to the floor and began to convulse.
Immediately, the match stopped. All the players went to the place on the field where the emergency occurred.
Once evaluated, Ortazú was evacuated by ambulance and the first official medical report is awaited.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Player #convulses #leaves #ambulance #game #America #River #Plate
Leave a Reply