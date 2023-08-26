Player convulses and leaves in ambulance in game America vs. River Plate

cali america female played a friendly match against River Plate in Madrid, Spain, when suddenly a player from the Argentine club collapsed and began to convulse.

It happened at minute 28 of the first half and when River was beating the Colombian team, 1-0.

It happened at minute 28 of the first half and when River was beating the Colombian team, 1-0.

what is known

The goal came at minute six of the first part, when Martina del Trecco nested the ball on the opposite line.

Minutes later, it looks like milagros otazuleft side, went to the floor and began to convulse.

Immediately, the match stopped. All the players went to the place on the field where the emergency occurred.

Once evaluated, Ortazú was evacuated by ambulance and the first official medical report is awaited.