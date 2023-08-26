Verstappen-Perez, an abyss. And Wolff stings

One second and 313 thousandths. This is the detachment that Max Verstappen gave to Sergius Perez in qualifying at Zandvoort. A gap that represents yet another beating for the Mexican driver, even more so because it was inflicted on one of the shortest tracks in the World Championship.

A real one abyss which has various explanations: the unrivaled driving level achieved by the Dutchman, Perez’s increasingly reduced self-esteem (destroyed after two and a half years of competition to a phenomenon), Verstappen’s ability to immediately adapt to any track condition and to take the development of the car in directions he likes. Totally Wolffhowever, sees something more in it, and sarcastically commented on the gap between the two Red Bull drivers.

Wolff’s words

“The gap between Verstappen and Perez I would define as strange, bizarre. Checo is not an idiotwe have seen in all these years how he has been able to win grand prix several times, and he also did it at Racing Point, so I cannot understand this gap“, these were the words of the Austrian at the press conference in Zandvoort. “We have seen that Max has destroyed every single teammate, also for his ability to create a car around himself, something that is very difficult to control, but when you succeed it makes you very fast and creates these gaps. But for having a second and three margin I have no obvious explanations“.

“We must however recognize that it is up to us to find solutionseven if seven tenths is not something that is found from one race to another“, concluded the Austrian team principal. “But we have seen with McLaren that an upgrade has changed the level of performance considerably and the same has happened with Aston Martin over the winter. So it’s possible and it’s up to us to do it“.