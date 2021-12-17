Due to theplane crash in Santo Domingo 9 people lost their lives, 7 passengers and 2 crew members, as also announced by the airline, which in a statement tried to reconstruct the dynamics of the terrible crash. On board too Flow The Movie, died instantly: who are the other victims?

And

Wednesday 15 December 2021 in the Dominican Republic 9 people died after thecharter plane on which they were traveling, crashed to the ground, catching fire. According to the airline, he was trying to make an emergency landing near Las Américas International Airport.

The plane HI1050, type Gulfstream GIVSP, had taken off from Miami with 2 crew members and 7 passengers on board. 6 of the latter are American citizens, including also José Ángel Hernández , better known as Flow La Movie, a 38-year-old Puerto Rican producer.

Flow The Movie was very well known on the scene musical international, thanks to its independent record company launched 10 years ago. On the direct aircraft there were also there mate by the Puerto Rican producer, Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, and il son Jayden Hernandez. The boy had turned 4 last July.

The names of the other victims disclosed are those of the crew members, Luis Alberto Eljuri and Victor.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSDenurj-AC/ Debbie Jimenez / instagram

Plane crash in Santo Domingo, the causes of the tragedy

We still don’t know what happened, the airline Helidosa Aviation Group he only spoke of an emergency landing attempt, not specifying anything else, but he expressed his heartfelt feelings condolence.

This incident causes us great pain and regret. And we ask that you accompany us with prudence and solidarity in supporting the affected families who, together with us, are going through this difficult time.

All the causes must be taken into consideration information useful to understand what happened during that short fatal flight that killed 9 people.