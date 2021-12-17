Over the past day, 27,743 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Russia, this is the minimum number of cases since October 8. This was announced on Friday, December 17, by the operational headquarters to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Rane, December 16, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that at the moment there is no consistent spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain in Russia, but such a development of events is quite real. She also recalled that the first case in the Russian Federation with this option was detected in Rostov-on-Don in a citizen who had returned from Africa. According to her, at present, the examination of all people with whom the sick person could come into contact from the moment of arrival is ongoing.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova announced that the level of collective immunity to COVID-19 in Russia had reached 57.7%. The country has fully vaccinated 70.4 million people, she said.

In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister said that the number of people who have identified the “Omicron” strain of COVID-19 in Russia has increased to 25. The new version, she said, was found in Moscow, the Moscow region, St. Petersburg and Rostov -on-don.

Earlier, on December 13, the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Murashko, said that the incidence of coronavirus in Russia had stabilized and began to gradually decline. Currently, more than 800 thousand people in the Russian Federation are being treated for COVID-19.

A large-scale vaccination campaign is underway in the Russian Federation. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeWe areTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.