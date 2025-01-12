Spain has to “mark its mark” in the new political cycle of the European Union, in a “very interesting” year in which it will contribute the National Food Strategy to the community debate on the next Common Agricultural Policy, the financial framework and the future of agri-food.

As it progresses, will hand over the Strategy to the new Commissioner for Agriculture and Food, Christophe Hansenand will contribute it to the document on agriculture and food that the president of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, will present in the first hundred days of her second term.

Throughout 2025, It is expected that work will begin towards the new Common Agricultural Policy from 2027for which it defends its centrality – “that it continues to be an EU policy” -, with a “solid financial endowment to address productive needs, farmers’ income and sustainability measures”.

“The CAP is a policy for production, but also for the conservation of our rural areas”he affirms, which is why it is necessary to “continue supporting our farmers in this transition towards more sustainable modes of production” and with simplification, for which in his opinion very important steps were already taken last year.

In the domestic scenario, the minister establishes as absolute priority the response to damage caused by damage last October, and affecting everything from rural roads and irrigation infrastructure to thousands of agricultural and livestock farms.

And he also insists on maintain “dialogue and joint work” with agricultural organizations – “We are always open to listening and dialogue” – and cites as an example his meeting with Asaja, COAG, UPA and Unión de Uniones in December to talk about the aforementioned National Strategy.

“It is normal to include the four organizations that are present in our agricultural world; It’s not about excluding anyone, It is about including everyone who has something to say,” he says, after emphasizing that his position is one of “dialogue and the search for solutions; “It’s my DNA and my way of working.”

The 43 measures presented by the Ministry They were endorsed by the agricultural organizations UPA and Unión de Uniones, but “in fact the entire agricultural and livestock sector is benefiting from them; it is very important in all areas of life to reach agreements, based on respect.”

And it affects the value of the sector as an economic lever for the countrywith an agricultural income of 14.2 million euros, a primary production of 88,000 million, exports of 75,000 million and a trade surplus of 19,500 million.

“It is capable of feeding 48 and a half million people that we live in Spain and the 90 million that visit us every year; reaches 150 countries in the world with its exports, so in that export dimension it has one of its fundamental vectors,” says Planas, who in this context defends the trade agreement signed between the EU and Mercosur, for its potential for the country. .

Bet on doing pedagogy to explain itbecause it opens up possibilities and markets, and has protection instruments such as “safeguard clauses, protection of geographical indications and quotas”; Now the process of the agreement within the European Union is missing, both in aspects of community competence and in those that are not.

“Looking to the future all issues related to innovation and sustainability should be taken into accountwhich is not a fashion, it is a necessity from a productive point of view. We need to limit the consumption of soil, water and biodiversity, improve the use of natural resources and the potential of technology, which is producing a tremendously profound change,” he points out.

“We have to achieve two things: that Europe achieves solutions and that Spain is in the command group that makes decisions about them,” he concludes.