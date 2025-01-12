The Colombian bullfighter Juan de Castilla became the greatest winner of the Manizales Fair that ended on Saturday. Born in Medellín, De Castilla was considered by the jury as the best of the right-handed participants in the 70th edition of the traditional annual bullfighting cycle held in that coffee-growing city in central Colombia, reports Efe.

Juan de Castilla, the bullfighter who last May took on the challenge of fighting two bullfights on the same day – a contest in Vic-Fezensac and miuras in Las Ventas – came out on top in his double Manizalite appearance, which is why he has risen with a replica of the Manizales Cathedral. The work carried out on January 7 on the Buenavida bull, from the Santa Barbara ranch, stood out especially.

The second most important award, awarded by the local newspaper ‘La Patria’, went to Sevillian Daniel Luque for the fight carried out on January 10 against the Gladiator bull, of Juan Bernardo Caicedo’s motto.

The best cattle ranch was considered that of the iron of the land, Ernesto Gutiérrez Arango, while the Colombian Ricardo Santana was designated as the best subaltern, who is in critical condition in the ICU after the very serious goring inflicted by a Dosgutiérrez bull in the second afternoon of the Fair.









The best bullfighter was the Colombian Felipe Miguel Negret for his performance at the bullfighting festival, where he cut off two ears. And the best bull of the fair was Cadenero’ number 197, weighing 460 kilograms, belonging to the Ernesto Gutiérrez Arango ranch, pardoned by the Valencian Román in the bullfight on January 6.