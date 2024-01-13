



Scazzi murder: Michele Misseri on his way out of prison, out at the end of February

Michele Misseri's sentence will end at the end of February69 years old, detained in the Lecce prison and definitively convicted of complicity in the suppression of a corpse for themurder of her sixteen-year-old niece Sarah Scazzi, which occurred at the end of August 2010 in Avetranain the province of Taranto.

For the crime they are servinghis wife Cosima Serrano and daughter Sabrina Misseri sentenced to life imprisonmentconvicted of conspiracy to commit voluntary homicide.

Between the 'prison emptying' decree and the deduction relating to the law on early release, Misseri, assisted by the lawyer Luca La Tanza, obtained, thanks to his good behavior in prison, a sentence reduction of over 400 days.

The man first confessed to being the lone perpetrator of the murder, then placed the accusations on his daughter, and finally placed all responsibility on himself but he was not believed and therefore he was condemned for having hidden the body of his young niece, the daughter of one of his wife's sisters, in a well in the countryside.

