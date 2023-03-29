Ali Maali (Dubai)

Bosnian Pjanic returned to Sharjah training, after recovering from the injury he sustained in the Khorfakkan match, in the “17th round”, which ended with the loss of the “king” with a goal, and it is one of the direct reasons for the team’s departure from the lead, and it is still suffering from its consequences until now, after Retreat to fifth place and has 38 points.

Pjanic’s return is considered a positive point that supports the team in the current period, especially with the absence of Majed Hassan for injury, who is currently undergoing a relatively long treatment, and thus his absence from the squad for the Al-Wahda match next Friday, within the “21st round”.

The Al-Wahda match is one of the crucial and important confrontations in the team’s march towards approaching the summit again, as the technical staff does not want to forfeit more points, to continue to put pressure on the competitors in the hope of their downfall, especially since the round witnesses the meeting of Al-Ahly’s youth, the “leader” with Al-Ain, “the runner-up.” ».

And if Pjanic was able to regain the bulk of his physical fitness, the Romanian Cosmin Olario, the coach of the team, would push him from the start, due to the team’s need for a pivotal player in the middle who could fund the attackers with opportunities and threaten the opponent’s goal.

Pjanic’s return, in the presence of a sniper of the size and strength of Djanini Tavares, represents a state of reassurance in the “king” attack and double strength, especially since the Bosnian only participated in one match with Djanini in the 16th round against Ajman, and it ended in favor of the “king” with a “quadruple”, then Pjanic participated in only 18 minutes against Khorfakkan.

And Majed Hassan continues to move away, at a time when Mohamed Abdel Basset asserts his worth in the squad, due to the prominent role he plays in defense and attack, which made him essential in the coach’s squad.

The next Sharjah match with Al-Wahda bears special importance not only for the team, but for Coach Cosmin himself, as it is his 200th in our stadiums as a coach, whether with Al Ain or Shabab Al-Ahly and finally Sharjah, and during the previous 199 matches, Cosmin was able to win 131 matches, and tied in 34 matches and lost 25 matches, and the coach is looking for victory No. 132, in the second percentile of his career in our stadiums, and for the “king” to continue competing until the last breath of the “ADNOC Professional League”.