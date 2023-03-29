The Brazilian business mission that continued in Beijing even after the cancellation of the state visit of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced this Wednesday, 29, 21 agreements, memorandums or signatures of partnerships with Chinese companies.

The list ranges from support to startups to building ships and investments outside the countries, in addition to research and development. It also includes joining China’s interbank payment system so that products and investments can be exchanged in local currency – that is, without the need to purchase dollars.

The agreements were announced during a business seminar organized by the governments of Brazil and China, which became the most important agenda of the Brazilian delegation after the announcement that Lula would not be able to travel to Beijing this week due to pneumonia and influenza A.

For Vale alone, seven agreements with Chinese partners were announced, including technical exchange and scientific research in low-carbon steelmaking with Chinese universities and the development with XCMG, in the capital goods sector, of zero-emission motor graders.

The list sent by the mining company also provides for agreements for the application of biochar, in order to reduce the environmental impact of steel production, as well as lines of credit with Chinese banks for large projects around the world and an investment agreement, together with Baowu and Xinhai , in the construction of a nickel processing plant in Indonesia.

Suzano signed three agreements with Chinese partners, the first with Cosco for the construction of 17 ships for the transport of cellulose and bio-based products. A memorandum of understanding was also signed with the China Paper Company for cooperation in biological and carbon-based materials, as well as investments and research and development. Suzano’s third announcement is the innovation center opened last week in Shanghai.

See below the other agreements announced by the Brazilian mission on the penultimate day of the agenda in Beijing. This Thursday, the 30th, the businessmen still have technical visits to the headquarters of Chinese companies.

– Comexport entered into an agreement with Furui for the sale of the company’s products and solutions in the Brazilian market.

– Motrice Soluções em Energia and the China Gansu International Corporation for Economic and Technical Cooperation (CGICO) signed a memorandum in the area of ​​renewable energies, focusing on the import and execution of services and investments.

– Sinomec and Sete Partners signed a partnership in the areas of renewable energy, agriculture and other sectors.

– The Brazilian company BMV global entered into two agreements with Chinese companies for the commercialization of biodiversity credits.

– Apex and Venture Cup China formalized a partnership to support Brazilian startups that develop businesses in China. They will also jointly organize a week of innovation, which will focus on low-carbon economy solutions, sustainability applied to agribusiness and digitization.

– Bocom BBM bank announced its adhesion to China’s interbank payment system (CIPS), with the aim of allowing direct exchange between reais and renminbi. The bank will be the first direct participant in this system in South America.

– The Brazilian branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China starts to act as a renminbi clearing bank in Brazil. The use of Chinese currency aims to facilitate trade and investment between countries.

– Odebrecht Engenharia e Construção, Power China and Sete Partners signed a partnership for joint solutions for infrastructure projects in Brazil.

– Sete Partners and Tianjing Food Group partnered to create a binational company, with the goal of expanding investments in the Brazilian agricultural chain in several areas, including logistics.

– Apex and Beijing Hycore Innovation signed a cooperation instrument with the aim of supporting Brazilian startups to establish business with China.